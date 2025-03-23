Begin typing your search...

    Special trains to operate between Ooty and Coonoor for summer season; check details

    According to a Daily Thanthi report, the trains will run from March 28 to July 7, on every Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|23 March 2025 9:11 AM IST
    Special trains to operate between Ooty and Coonoor for summer season; check details
    X

    Services on the Mettupalayam–Udagamandalam (Ooty) section of Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) resumes

    CHENNAI: In anticipation of the summer season, Southern Railway has announced the operation of special trains between Ooty and Coonoor to cater to the increased number of tourists.

    According to a Daily Thanthi report, the trains will run from March 28 to July 7, on every Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays.

    The special train service will operate with 5 coaches, offering a total of 210 seats.

    Of these, 80 seats will be first class, and 130 in second class seats.

    The train departing from Coonoor will leave at 8:20 AM and reach Ooty by 9:40 AM.

    The return train will depart from Ooty at 4:45 PM and reach Coonoor at 5:55 PM.

    In addition, a special train service will also run between Ooty and Ketty, four days a week, with six departures each day.

    The timings for these trains will be 9:45 am, 11:00 am, 11:30 am, 1:10 pm, 3:00 pm, and 4:30 pm.

    Southern RailwayOotyCoonoorSummer
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X