Special trains to Coimbatore for Navaratri

CHENNAI: To manage the expected surge in passenger traffic during the upcoming Puja festival, the Southern Railway has announced additional special train services between Coimbatore and Dr MGR Chennai Central.

Train No 06034 Coimbatore–Chennai Weekly Superfast Special will depart Coimbatore at 11.30 pm on September 28, October 5, and October 12 (Sundays), reaching Chennai Central at 8.30 am the following day.

In the return direction, Train No 06033 Chennai–Coimbatore Weekly Superfast Special will leave Chennai Central at 10.15 am on September 29, October 6, and October 13 (Mondays), arriving in Coimbatore at 6.35 pm.

The train will stop at Tirupur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, and Arakkonam.

The Southern Railway has announced that advance reservation for these festival specials will open at 8 am today.