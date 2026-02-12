Southern Railway to run special trains in Tamil Nadu to clear Mahasivaratri rush

CHENNAI: Special trains will be operated in Tamil Nadu to clear the extra rush of passengers during Mahasivaratri, said a Southern Railway press release.
Train No 06135 Chennai Egmore–Kanniyakumari Superfast Express special will leave Chennai Egmore at 11.45 pm on February 13 (Friday) and reach Kanniyakumari at 01.00 pm the next day (one service). Train No 06136 Kanniyakumari–Chennai Beach Superfast Express Special will leave Kanniyakumari at 09.35 pm on February 16 (Monday) and reach Chennai Beach at 10.15 am the next day (one service).
The coach composition will consist of one AC first-class cum AC two-tier coach, two AC two-tier coaches, 2 AC three-tier coaches, 11 sleeper class coaches, 3 general second-class coaches, and two second-class coaches (disabled-friendly). The train will have stoppages at Tambaram, Chengalpattu and Villupuram.
Train No 06113 Dr MGR Chennai Central–Kollam Express Special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 11.55 pm on February 13 (Friday) and reach Kollam at 04.30 pm the next day (one service).
In return, Train No 06114 Kollam–Dr MGR Chennai Central Express special will leave Kollam at 06.30 pm on February 16 (Monday) and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 10.30 am the next day (one service).
Coach composition will be of 18 AC three-tier coaches and two luggage cum brake vans. The train will have stoppages at Perambur, Tiruvallur, Arakkonam and Katpadi.
Reservations for Train No 06135 and Train No 06113 are open. For Train No 06136 and Train No 06114 Kollam–Dr MGR Chennai Central specials, it will open at 08.00 am on Friday, said the release.