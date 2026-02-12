Southern Railway to run special trains in Tamil Nadu to clear Mahasivaratri rush

Train No 06135 Chennai Egmore–Kanniyakumari Superfast Express special will leave Chennai Egmore at 11.45 pm on February 13 (Friday) and reach Kanniyakumari at 01.00 pm the next day (one service). Train No 06136 Kanniyakumari–Chennai Beach Superfast Express Special will leave Kanniyakumari at 09.35 pm on February 16 (Monday) and reach Chennai Beach at 10.15 am the next day (one service).

The coach composition will consist of one AC first-class cum AC two-tier coach, two AC two-tier coaches, 2 AC three-tier coaches, 11 sleeper class coaches, 3 general second-class coaches, and two second-class coaches (disabled-friendly). The train will have stoppages at Tambaram, Chengalpattu and Villupuram.