Special trains to be operated for Sabarimala season with stoppages in Tamil Nadu; check details

CHENNAI: Special trains would be operated between Moula Ali (Hyderabad) – Kollam with stoppages in Tamil Nadu to clear extra rush of passengers during Sabarimala festival, said a Southern Railway statement.

Train no 07141 Moula Ali– Kollam Special will leave Moula Ali at 2.45 pm on November 23 and 30 (Saturday) and reach Kollam at 10.30 pm, the next day (two services).

In return direction, Train no 07142 Kollam – Moula Ali Special will leave Kollam at 02.30 am on November 25 & December 2 (Monday) and reach Moula Ali at 1.00 pm, the next day (two services).

The train will have stoppages at Katpadi, Salem, Erode and Tiruppur.

Coach composition will be of one AC three tier coach, 17 sleeper class coaches, two general second class coaches & two luggage cum brake vans.

Advance reservation for the Sabarimala special trains will open shortly from Southern Railway end, added the statement.