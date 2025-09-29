Special trains from Chennai for Puja

CHENNAI: Several special trains would be operated from Chennai to clear extra rush of passengers during Puja, said a press release issued by Southern Railway.

Train No 06075 Chennai Egmore – Thiruvananthapuram North special will leave Chennai Egmore at 10.15 pm on September 30 (Tuesday) and reach Thiruvananthapuram North at 2.05 pm, the next day (one service).

In return direction, Train No 06076 Thiruvananthapuram North – Chennai Egmore Special will leave Thiruvananthapuram North at 4.30 pm on October 5 (Sunday) and reach Chennai Egmore at 10.30 am, the next day (one service)

Coach composition will be of one AC two tier coach, three AC three tier coaches, eight sleeper class coaches, five general second class coaches, and two second class coaches (Disabled friendly). The trains will have stoppages at Perambur , Tiruvallur, Arakkonam and Katpadi. Advance Reservation for Train No 06075/06076 Chennai Egmore –Thiruvananthapuram North – Chennai Egmore specials is open.

Train No 06013 Tambaram – Sengottai One-Way Unreserved Superfast Special will leave Tambaram at 4.15 pm on September 30 (Tuesday) and reach Sengottai at 03.00 am, the next day (one service). Coach composition will be of 10 sitting chair cars, three general second class coaches and two luggage cum brake vans. The train will have stoppages at Chengalpattu, Melmaruvathur, Villupuram and Dindigul.

Train No 06161 Chennai Egmore – Madurai One-Way MEMU Express Special will leave Chennai Egmore at 11.45 pm on September 30 (Tuesday) and reach Madurai at 10.15 am, the next day (one service). Coach composition will be of 12 Car MEMU. The train will have stoppages at Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore.

Train no 06013 and Train no 06161 are unreserved specials, added the release.