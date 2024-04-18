Special trains for LS polls, additional coaches in Tirunelveli- Egmore weekly spl trains

CHENNAI: Special trains will be operated to clear the extra rush during the Tamil Nadu elections, said a Southern Railway press release.

Train No. 06005 Dr. MGR Chennai Central – Whitefield Special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 05.35 hrs on 20th April and reach Whitefiled at 12.00 hrs. In the return direction Train No. 06006 Whitefield – Dr. MGR Chennai Central Special will leave Whitefield at 13.00 hrs on 20th April and reach Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 19.00 hrs.

The coach composition will be one AC first-class coach, two AC two-tier coaches, six AC three-tier coaches, seven sleeper-class coaches, three general second-class coaches, one pantry car, one disabled-friendly second-class coach, and one luggage-cum brake van. Advance reservations for the special trains are open now.

Train No. 06008 Tirunelveli - Tambaram Special will leave Tirunelveli at 19.00 hrs on 19th April, 2024 and reach Tambaram at 08.45 hrs, the next day. The coach composition will be of 14 sleeper-class coaches, two luggage-cum brake vans. The train arrives at Tenkasi at 20.50/21.00, Tiruchi at 03.15/03.25 and Villupuram at 05.43/05.45.

In train No.06070/06069 Tirunelveli - Chennai Egmore-Tirunelveli weekly specials, two AC three tier economy coaches will be added in place of two sleeper class coaches from Tirunelveli with effect from 23rd May, 2024 and from Chennai Egmore with effect from 24th May.

The revised composition of the trains will be one AC two-tier coach, six AC three-tier coaches, two AC three-tier economy coaches, seven sleeper class coaches, four general second-class coaches, one disabled-friendly second-class coach (disabled friendly) and one luggage cum brake van, according to the statement.