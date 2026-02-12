Coimbatore-Jaipur special train services extended

CHENNAI: Special trains between Coimbatore and Jaipur will be extended to run with existing timings and stoppages, said a Southern Railway press release.
Train No 06181 Coimbatore-Jaipur Special leaving Coimbatore at 02.30 am on Thursdays and reaching Jaipur the third day at 01.25 pm will be extended to February 26, March 5, 12, 19 and 26 (five services).
The service of Train No 06182 Jaipur-Coimbatore special leaving Jaipur at 10.05 pm on Sundays and reaching Coimbatore on the fourth day at 08.30 am will be extended to March 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 (five services). Reservations for the special trains are open, added the release.