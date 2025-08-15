Special trains between Tirunelveli and Shivamogga

CHENNAI: Special trains would be operated between Tirunelveli – Shivamogga (Karnataka) to clear extra rush of passengers during Independence Day.

Train No 06103 Tirunelveli – Shivamogga Town Express special will leave Tirunelveli at 4.20 pm on August 17 (Sunday) and reach Shivamogga Town at 1.00 pm, the next day (one service).

In return direction Train No 06104 Shivamogga Town – Tirunelveli Express Special will leave Shivamogga Town at 2.20 pm on August 18 (Monday) and reach Tirunelveli at 10.45 am, the next day (one service).

The coach composition will be one AC two tier coach, two AC three tier coaches, nine sleeper class coaches, four general second class coaches and two luggage cum brake vans. The train will have stoppages at Tenkasi, Sivakasi, Madurai, Namakkal and Salem.

Advance Reservation for the above special trains is open from Southern Railway End, said a Southern Railway press release.