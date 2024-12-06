Special trains between Secunderabad and Villupuram announced; check details

CHENNAI: South Central Railway has notified the operation of a special train in Secunderabad – Villupuram sector to clear extra rush of passengers.

Train no 07601 Secunderabad – Villupuram Special will leave Secunderabad at 7.40 pm on Dec 12,2024 (Thursday) and reach Villpuram at 1:05 pm the next day (1 Service).

In the return direction Train no 07602 Villupuram – Secunderabad Special will leave Villupuram at 4.05 pm on Dec 13,2024 (Friday) and reach Secunderabad at 9.40 am the next day (1 Service).

Advance reservation for the special trains comprising two AC tier-II, seven AC tier-III, 11 sleeper class and two general second class coaches and two luggage cum brake vans would open at 8 am on December 7 from Southern Railway end, a release issued by Southern Railway said.