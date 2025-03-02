Special trains between Mumbai-Kanniyakumari announced in March 2025; check details

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced the operation of special trains between Mumbai and Kanniyakumari to accommodate the extra rush of passengers during the festive season.

Train No. 01005 Mumbai CST- Kanniyakumari weekly express special will leave Mumbai CST at 12.20 am on March 10 and 17 and reach Kanniyakumari at 12.15 pm, the following day.

In the return direction, Train No. 01006 Kanniyakumari- Mumbai CST weekly express special will leave Kanniyakumari at 2.15 pm on March 11 and 18, and reach Mumbai CST at 4.15 am, two days later.

Advance reservation for the above special trains comprising 2 AC two-tier coaches, 9 AC three-tier coaches, 5 sleeper class coaches, 2 general second class coaches, 1 luggage cum brake van, and 1 second class coach (disabled-friendly) is open, a release issued by Southern Railway said.