    Special trains between Erode and Sambalpur extended; check details

    Passengers are requested to kindly take note on the changes and plan their travel accordingly.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|25 April 2025 6:03 PM IST
    Representative Image (X) 

    CHENNAI: East Coast Railway has notified for extension services of the following special trains with existing timings, stoppages and composition.

    1. Train No 08311 Sambalpur - Erode special leaving Sambalpur at 11.35 am on Wednesday and reaching Erode at 8.30 pm, the next day, will be extended to run on May 7, 14, 21, 28; and June 4, 11, 18, and 25 (8 Services).

    2. Similarly, the service of Train No 08312 Erode - Sambalpur special leaving Erode at 2.45 pm on Fridays and reaching Sambalpur at 11.15 pm, the next day, will be extended to run on May 9, 16, 23, 30; and June 6, 13, 20, and 27 (8 Services).

    Advance reservation for the above special trains are open from Southern Railway End.

