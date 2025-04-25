Special trains between Erode and Sambalpur extended; check details

CHENNAI: East Coast Railway has notified for extension services of the following special trains with existing timings, stoppages and composition.

1. Train No 08311 Sambalpur - Erode special leaving Sambalpur at 11.35 am on Wednesday and reaching Erode at 8.30 pm, the next day, will be extended to run on May 7, 14, 21, 28; and June 4, 11, 18, and 25 (8 Services).

2. Similarly, the service of Train No 08312 Erode - Sambalpur special leaving Erode at 2.45 pm on Fridays and reaching Sambalpur at 11.15 pm, the next day, will be extended to run on May 9, 16, 23, 30; and June 6, 13, 20, and 27 (8 Services).

Advance reservation for the above special trains are open from Southern Railway End.