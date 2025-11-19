Special trains between Egmore, Andhra’s Sathya Sai P Nilayam on Nov 23, 24

CHENNAI: Special trains would be operated between Egmore and Sathya Sai P Nilayam (Andhra Pradesh) on November 23 (Sunday) and November 24 (Monday) to clear extra rush of passengers for the centenary year of Sri Sathya Sai Baba, said a Southern Railway statement.

Train 06065 Egmore-Sathya Sai P Nilayam express special will leave Egmore station at 11.55 pm on Sunday and reach at 9.10 am, the next day (one service). In the return direction, Train 06066 Sathya Sai P Nilayam-Chennai Egmore express special will leave Sathya Sai P Nilayam at 9.30 pm on Monday and reach Egmore at 11.30 am the next day (one service). The train would have stoppages at Perambur, Tiruvallur, Arakkonam and Katpadi.

Coach composition will be of one AC two-tier coach, two AC three-tier coaches, eight sleeper class coaches, eight general second class coaches and two second class coaches (Disabled friendly).

Advance reservation for the special train is open from SR end, added the statement.