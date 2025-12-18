Special trains between Coimbatore and Haridwar

CHENNAI: Special trains would be operated between Coimbatore and Haridwar (Uttarakhand) to clear extra rush of passengers, said a Southern Railway statement.

Train No 06043 Coimbatore – Haridwar Express Special will leave Coimbatore Junction at 11.15 am on December 24 (Wednesday) and reach Haridwar at 12.05 am the fourth day (one service).

In return direction, Train No 06044 Haridwar – Coimbatore Express Special will leave Haridwar at 10.30 pm on December 30 (Tuesday) and reach Coimbatore Junction at 04.00 am the fourth day (one service).

Coach composition will be of 10 AC three tier coaches, two AC three tier economy coaches, four sleeper class coaches, one second class coach (Disabled friendly) and one luggage cum brake van. Advance reservation for the special train is open, added the release.