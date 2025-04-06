Special trains between Chennai Central, Shalimar to clear summer rush

CHENNAI: The South Eastern Railway has notified the operation of a pair of special trains between Central station and Shalimar (Howrah, West Bengal) to clear extra rush of passengers during summer season.

Train 02841 Shalimar-Dr MGR Chennai Central weekly special will leave Shalimar at 6.30 pm on April 7, 14 and 21 on (Mondays) and reach Central station at 11.30 pm the next day (3 services).

Train 02842 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Shalimar weekly special will leave Central station at 4.30 am on April 9, 16 and 23 (Wednesdays) and reach Shalimar at 11.20 am the next day (3 services).

Advance reservation is open from the SR end. Coach composition for the trains is two AC tier-II, seven AC tier-III, seven sleeper class, four general second class coaches and one second class coach (Divyangjan friendly) and one luggage-cum-brake van.