Begin typing your search...

    Special trains announced for Tiruvannamalai Pounami Girivalam

    Passengers are requested to kindly take note on the changes and plan their travel accordingly.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|12 March 2025 6:13 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-03-12 14:54:18  )
    Special trains announced for Tiruvannamalai Pounami Girivalam
    X

    An image of a train used for representative purposes (Southern Railway/X) 

    CHENNAI: A pair of special trains would be operated between Tiruvannamalai and Villupuram to clear extra rush of passengers during the monthly Pournami Girivalam at Tiruvannamalai.

    Train 06130 Villupuram-Tiruvannamalai unreserved express special will leave Villupuram at 9.25 am on March 13 and reach Tiruvannamalai at 11.10 am on the same day (1 service).

    Train 06129 Tiruvannamalai-Villupuram unreserved express special will leave Tiruvannamalai at 12.40 pm on March 13 and reach Villupuram at 2.15 pm on the same day (1 service).

    The eight-car MEMU trains will stop at Venkatesapuram, Mambalapattu, Ayandur, Tirukoilur, Adichchanur, Andampallam and Tandarai.

    Southern RailwayVillupuramTiruvannamalaiSpecial trains
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X