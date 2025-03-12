Special trains announced for Tiruvannamalai Pounami Girivalam

CHENNAI: A pair of special trains would be operated between Tiruvannamalai and Villupuram to clear extra rush of passengers during the monthly Pournami Girivalam at Tiruvannamalai.

Train 06130 Villupuram-Tiruvannamalai unreserved express special will leave Villupuram at 9.25 am on March 13 and reach Tiruvannamalai at 11.10 am on the same day (1 service).

Train 06129 Tiruvannamalai-Villupuram unreserved express special will leave Tiruvannamalai at 12.40 pm on March 13 and reach Villupuram at 2.15 pm on the same day (1 service).

The eight-car MEMU trains will stop at Venkatesapuram, Mambalapattu, Ayandur, Tirukoilur, Adichchanur, Andampallam and Tandarai.