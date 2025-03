Special trains announced between Villupuram - Tiruvannamalai

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced that Train No 06130 Villupuram Jn - Tiruvannamalai Special will leave Villupuram Junction at 9.25 am on March 13 and reach Tiruvannamalai by 11.10 am.

In the return direction, Train No 06129 Tiruvannamalai - Villupuram Junction Special will depart from Tiruvannamalai at 12.40 pm on March 13 and reach Villupuram Junction by 2.15 pm.