Special trains announced between Villupuram and Rameswaram for weekends in June

CHENNAI: A pair of special trains will be operated between Villupuram and Rameswaram to clear extra rush during the summer.

Train 06109 Villupuram-Rameswaram bi-weekly superfast special will leave Villupuram at 4.15 am on June 21 and 22, and 28 and 29 (weekends) and reach Rameswaram at 11.40 am on the same day (4 services).

Train 06110 Rameswaram-Villupuram superfast bi -weekly special will leave Rameswaram at 2.35 pm on June 21 and 22, and 28 and 29 (weekends) and reach Villupuram at 10.35 pm the same day (4 services).

Advance reservation for the above special trains comprising an AC chair car, 11 chair car coaches, two general second class coaches and two second class coaches (Divyangjan friendly) will open today at 8 am, a release issued by Southern Railway said.

Train will have stoppages at Vriddachalam, Srirangam, Tiruchchirappalli, Dindigul, Manamadurai and Ramanathapuram.