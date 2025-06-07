Special trains announced between Tirunelveli and Tiruchendur to clear festival rush

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway will operate two pairs of unreserved special trains between Tirunelveli and Tiruchendur on Monday, June 9, for Vaikasi Visagam Festival at Sri Subramania Swamy Temple in Tiruchendur. A pair of unreserved special trains would be operated between Tiruvannamalai and Villupuram to clear the extra rush for Chitra Pournami festival at Tiruvannamalai.

Vaikasi Visagam

With a composition of an AC tier-II, two AC tier-III, nine sleeper class, four general second class coaches and two luggage cum brake vans, train no 06101 will leave Tirunelveli at 9.15 am on June 9 to reach Tiruchendur at 10.50 am. Train no 06102 will leave Tiruchendur at 11.20 am on June 9 to reach Tirunelveli at 12.55 pm.

With a composition of 10 general second class coaches and two luggage cum brake vans, train no 06103 will leave Tiruchendur at 9 pm June 9 to reach Tirunelveli at 10.30 pm. Train no 06104 will leave Tirunelveli at 11 pm on June 9 to reach Tiruchendur at 12.30 am on June 10. These trains will stop at Palayamkottai, Seydunganallur, Srivaikuntam, Nazareth, and Alwar Tirunagri Railway Stations in both directions.

Chitra Pournami

Train no 06130 Villupuram – Tiruvannamalai Unreserved Special will leave Villupuram at 9.25 am on June 10 and reach Tiruvannamalai at 11.10 am.

Train no 06129 Tiruvannamalai – Villupuram Unreserved Special will leave Tiruvannamalai at 12.40 pm on June 10 and reach Villupuram at 14.15 hrs the same day.