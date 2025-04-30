Begin typing your search...

    Special trains announced between Coimbatore to Dhanbad for summer season; check details

    ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|30 April 2025 5:06 PM IST
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced the operation of special trains between Coimbatore and Dhanabad to clear extra rush of passenger during summer season.

    Accordingly, Train No. 06063 Coimbatore - Dhanabad, will leave Coimbatore at 11.50 am on May 2, 9, 16, 23 (Fridays) and reach Dhanabad at 8.30 am, the third day (4 services).

    In the return direction, Train No. 06064 Dhanabad - Coimbatore special will leave Dhanabad at 6am on May 05,12, 19, 26 (Mondays) and reach Coimbatore at 3.45 am, the third day (4 services).

    The coach composition of these trains will be 12 sleeper class coaches, 6 general second class coaches and 2 luggage cum brake vans.

    Advance reservation for the above special trains is open from Southern Railway End.





