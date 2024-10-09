Special trains announced between Chennai Egmore-Kanniyakumari for Pooja holidays; check details

CHENNAI: In view of Ayudha Pooja, Southern Railway (SR) announced special trains between Chennai Egmore to Kanniyakumari to clear extra rush of passengers.

Chennai Egmore-Kanniyakumari-Chennai Egmore Bi-Weekly Superfast will be run as per the following schedule:

Train No 06193 Chennai Egmore-Kanniyakumari Special will leave Chennai Egmore at 11.45 pm on October 10 and 12 to reach Kanniyakumari at 12.20 pm the next day.

Train No 06194 Kanniyakumari Chennai Egmore Special will leave Kanniyakumari at 2.45 pm on October 11 and 13 to reach Chennai Egmore the next day (4 services).

Advance reservations for the above special trains, comprising 10 sleeper class coaches, 6 general second class coaches, and two luggage cum brake vans are open now.