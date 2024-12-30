Special trains announced between Chennai Central & Gomti Nagar, Mangaluru Central- Varanasi for Kumbh Mela

CHENNAI: The following special trains would be operated between Dr MGR Chennai Central – Gomti Nagar (Lucknow) and Mangaluru Central – Varanasi to clear extra rush of passengers during Maha Kumbh Mela festival, said a Southern Railway statement.

1. Train no 06071 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Gomti Nagar weekly special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 2.20 pm on January 18, February 15 and March 1 (Saturday) and reach Gomti Nagar at 2.15 pm, the third day (three services).

2. In the return direction train no 06072 Gomti Nagar (Lucknow) – Dr MGR Chennai Central weekly special will leave Gomti Nagar at 03.45 am on January 21, February 18, and March 4 (Tuesdays) and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 11.55 pm, the next day (three services).

Coach composition will be of 10 AC three tier coaches, seven sleeper class coaches and one luggage cum brake van -amp; one second class coach (Disabled-friendly).

3. Train no 06019 Mangaluru Central – Varanasi weekly special will leave Mangaluru at 4.15 am on January 18 and February 15 (Saturdays) and reach Varanasi at 2.50 pm, the third day (two services).

4. In the return direction, train no 06020 Varanasi – Mangaluru Central weekly special will leave Varanasi at 6.20 pm on January 21 and February 18 (Tuesdays) and reach Mangaluru Central at 02.30 am, the fourth day (two services).

Coach composition will be of one AC two tier coach, three AC three tier coaches, 12 sleeper class coaches, two general second class coaches (disabled-friendly). The train will have stoppages at Tiruvottiyur, Perambur, Katpadi and Jolarpettai.

Advance reservation for all the special trains are open from Southern Railway end, added the statement.