Special trains announced between Chennai Central and Barauni

CHENNAI: Special trains will be operated between Dr MGR Chennai Central – Barauni ( Bihar) to clear extra rush of passengers during Chhath Pooja, said a Southern Railway statement.

Train No 06089 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Barauni Express Special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 09.15 am on October 25 (Saturday) and reach Barauni at 06.30 am, the third day. Train No 06090 Barauni – Chennai Beach Express Special will leave Barauni at 11.00 pm on October 29 (Wednesday) and reach Chennai Beach at 09.00 pm, the third day.

Coach composition will be of two AC two tier coaches, eight AC three tier coaches, six sleeper class coaches, four general second class coaches, one second class coach (Disabled friendly) and one luggage cum brake van. Advance reservation for the special trains are open from Southern Railway end, added the statement.