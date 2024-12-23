Special trains announced ahead of Christmas; check details here

CHENNAI: South Western Railway has notified the operation of more special trains to clear extra rush of passengers during Christmas festival.

Train No. 07367 Hubballi – Kanniyakumari Express Special will leave Hubballi at 4.00 pm on December 23 (Monday) and reach Kanniyakumari at 3.20 pm, the next day (1 Service).

In return, Train No. 07368 Kanniyakumari – Hubballi Express special will leave Kanniyakumari at 7.10 pm on December 24 (Tuesday) and reach Hubballi at 7.35 pm, the next day (1 Service).

Train No. 06557 SMVT Bengaluru – Kochuveli Express Special will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 3.50 pm on December 24 (Tuesday) and reach Kochuveli at 10.05 pm, the next day (1 Service).

In return, Train No. 06558 Kochuveli – SMVT Bengaluru Express special will leave Kochuveli at 12.35 am on December 25 (Wednesday) and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 5.00 am, the next day (1 Service), a release issued by Southern Railway (SR).

Advance reservations are open from Southern Railway end.