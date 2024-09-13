Special trains annnounced for Onam from Chennai to Kochuveli; check details

CHENNAI: Special trains would be operated to clear extra rush during Onam from Chennai to Kochuveli and return, said a Southern Railway statement.

Train No 06166 Kochuveli – Dr MGR Chennai Central festival special will leave Kochuveli at 12.50 pm on Monday and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 09.30 am, the next day (1 service).

In return direction Train No 06167 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Kochuveli festival special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 3.00 pm on Tuesday and reach Kochuveli at 08.50 am, the next day (1 service).

Coach composition will be of 14 AC three tier economy coaches, one second class coach (Disabled friendly) & one luggage cum brake van.

The train will have stoppages at Ernakulam Town, Palakkad, Salem and Katpadi.

Advance reservation for the special trains are open, added the statement.