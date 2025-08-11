Special trains and revision in coach composition of express trains announced for I-Day

CHENNAI: Special trains would be operated in Hubballi (Karnataka)– Karaikkudi sector to clear extra rush of passengers and coach composition of few express trains operated in Tamil Nadu will be revised during Independence day, said a communique issued by Southern Railway.

Train No 07331 Hubballi – Karaikkudi Express special will leave Hubballi at 4.00 pm on August 14 (Thrusday) and reach Karaikkudi at 11.00 am, the next day.

In return direction Train no 07332 Karaikkudi – Hubballi Express Special will leave Karaikkudi at 6.45 pm on August 15 (Friday) and reach Hubballi at 2.40 pm, the next day.

Coach composition will be one AC two-tier coach, one AC three-tier coach, 10 sleeper class coaches, three general second class coaches and two luggage cum brake vans.

The train will have stoppages at Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchirapalli and Pudukkottai.

Advance reservation for the trains are open from Southern Railway end.

Train no 15930/15929 New Tinsukia (Assam)– Tambaram – New Tinsukia Express three tier AC coaches will be added in place of three tier AC economy coaches from New Tinsukia from October 13 and from Tambaram from October 16.

In Train no 22502/22501 New Tinsukia – SMVT Bengaluru - New Tinsukia Express (via Perambur, Katpadi & Jolarpettai) 3 AC three tier coaches will be added in place of 3 AC three tier economy coaches from New Tinsukia from October 17 and from SMVT Bengaluru from October 21.

The coach composition after the revision for the trains will be one AC first class coach, two AC two tier coaches, six three tier AC coaches, six sleeper class coaches, four general second class coaches, one pantry car, one second class coach (disabled friendly) and one luggage cum brake van, added the statement.