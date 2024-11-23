Special trains and extension of services announced for Sabarimala festival, RRB exam; check details

CHENNAI: Several weekly special trains would be operated and services of special trains would be extended to clear extra rush of passengers during Sabarimala and RRB exam, said a Southern Railway statement.

Train no 08553 Srikakulam Road – Kollam Special will leave Srikakulam Road at 06.00 am on December 1,8,15,22,29, January 5,12,19 & 26 (Sundays) and reach Kollam at 2.30 pm, the next day (nine services).

In return direction train no 08554 Kollam – Srikakulam Road special will leave Kollam at 4.30 pm on December 2, 9,16,23,30, January 6,13,20 & 27 (Mondays) and reach Srikakulam Road at 02.30 am, the third day (nine services).

Coach composition will be of one AC two tier coach, six AC three tier economy coaches, eight sleeper class coaches, four general second class coaches, one second class coach (disabled friendly) and one luggage cum brake van.

The trains will have stoppages on both sides at Katpadi, Salem, Erode and Tiruppur.

Advance Reservation for the Special Train will open at 08.00 am on November 24 (Sunday) from Southern Railway end.

Train no 08539 Visakhapatnam – Kollam Special will leave Visakhapatnam at 08.20 am on December 4,11,18 and 25, January 1,8,15,22 and 29, February 5, 12,19 & 26 (Wednesdays) and reach Kollam at 12.55 pm, the next day (13 services).

In return direction train no 08540 Kollam – Visakhapatnam Special will leave Kollam at 7.35 pm on December 5,12,19,26, January 2,9,16,23,30, February 6, 13,20 & 27 (Thursdays) and reach Visakhapatnam at 11.20 pm, the next day (13 services).

Advance reservation for the extended services are open.

Trains on demand (TOD) specials will be operated in view of the RRB (Railway Recruitment Board) Exams to be held in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam as per the exam schedule in the official website of RRB.

Train no 06065 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Nagercoil Special will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 9.15 pm on November 24,25,26,27 & 28 (Monday to Thursday) and reach Nagercoil at 10.40 pm, the same day (five services).

In return direction train no 06066 Nagercoil – Thiruvananthapuram Central special will leave Nagercoil at 02.00 am on November 25,26,27,28 & 29 (Monday to Friday) and reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 03.25 am, the same day (five services).

Coach composition will be of two AC chair car coaches, five chair car coaches, 13 general second class coaches, and two luggage cum brake van with accommodation for physically challenged (disabled friendly).

Advance reservation for the special trains are open, added the statement.