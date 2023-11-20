Special train to be operated for Sabarimala pilgrimage

CHENNAI: A one-way super fast special train would be operated in Chennai Central - Ernakulam Sector to clear extra rush of passengers to Sabarimala.

Train no 06095 Dr MGR Central - Ernakulam One way Special Fare Special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 23.30 hrs on 20th November (Monday) and reach Ernakulam at 11.55 hrs the next day.

Advance reset for the train comprising 15 AC tier-III economy coaches and two luggage cum brake vans is open, a statement issued by Southern Railway said.

