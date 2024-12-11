Special Sabarimala trains from Kakinada & Secunderabad; check details

CHENNAI: South Central Railway has notified the following Special trains to clear extra rush of passengers during Sabarimala Festival.

1. Train No. 07173 Kakinada Port – Kollam Special will leave Kakinada at 11.30 pm on December 11,18 & 25 (Wednesday) and reach Kollam at 05.30 am, the third day (3 Services).

2. In the return direction Train No. 07174 Kollam – Kakinada Port Special will leave Kollam at 08.40 am on December 13, 20 & 27 (Friday) and reach Kakinada Port at 4.00 pm, the next day (3 Services).

3. Train No. 07175 Secunderabad – Kollam Special will leave Secunderabad at 8.00 pm on December 19, 26 (Thursday) and reach Kollam at 01.30 am, the third day (2 Services).

4. In the return direction Train No. 07176 Kollam - Secunderabad Special will leave Kollam at 05.00 am on December 21, 28 (Saturday) and reach Secunderabad at 1.30 pm, the next day (2 Services).

Advance reservation for the train no 07173/07174 will open shortly and for train nos 07175/07176 will open at 8 am on December 12 from Southern Railway end, a release issued by SR said.