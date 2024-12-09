Special train services announced for Sabarimala Festival; check details

CHENNAI: South Central Railway has notified the following Sabarimala Special trains to clear extra rush of passengers during Sabarimala Festival.

Train No. 07151 Kacheguda – Kottayam Special will leave Kacheguda at 3.40 pm on January 2, 9, 16 and 23, 2025 (Thursdays) and reach Kottayam at 6.50 pm the next day (4 Services). In return direction, Train No. 07152 Kottayam – Kacheguda Special will leave Kottayam 8.30 pm on January 3, 10, 17 and 24, 2025 (Fridays) and reach Kacheguda at 11.40 pm, the next day (4 Services).

Train No. 07155 Kakinada Town – Kollam Special will leave Kakinada Town at 11.20 am on January 6 and 13, 2025 (Mondays) and reach Kollam at 9.20 pm, the next day (2 Services). In return direction Train No. 07156 Kollam – Kakinada Town Special will leave Kollam at 2.30 am on January 8 and0 15, 2025 (Wednesdays) and reach Kakinada Town at 11.00 am, the next day (2 Services), a release issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.

Train No. 07157 Narasapur – Kollam Special will leave Narasapur at 1.30 pm on January 20 and 27, 2025 (Mondays) and reach Kollam at 9.20 pm, the next day (2 Services). In return direction Train No. 07158 Kollam – Narasapur Special will leave Kollam at 2.30 am on January 22 and 29, 2025 (Wednesdays) and reach Narasapur at 8.00 am, the next day (2 Services).

Advance Reservation for the above Special trains are open from Southern Railway end.