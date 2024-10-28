Special train between Chennai Central and Santragachi announced for Deepavali; check details

CHENNAI: Special trains would be operated between Dr MGR Chennai Central and Santragachi (West Bengal ) to clear extra rush of passengers in view of Deepavali and Chhath festivals, said a Southern Railway statement.

Train no 06133 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Santragachi Superfast festival special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 7.30 pm on October 28 (Monday) and reach Santragachi at 11.30 pm, the next day (one service).

In return direction train no 06134 Santragachi - Dr MGR Chennai Central superfast festival special will leave Santragachi at 10.10 am on October 30.

(Wednesday) and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 3.30 pm, the next day (one service)

The train will have stoppages at Sullurupeta , Vijayawada and Cuttack.

Coach composition will be of one AC three tier coach, eight sleeper class coaches, 10 general second class coaches, two second class coaches (disabled friendly).

Advance reservation for the trains are open from Southern Railway end, added the statement.