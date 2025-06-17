Special train announces between Egmore and Tirunelveli to clear passenger rush

CHENNAI: In view of anticipated passenger demand, Southern Railway has announced special train services between Chennai Egmore and Tirunelveli.

Train No. 06089 Chennai Egmore – Tirunelveli Superfast Special will depart from Chennai Egmore at 09:55 pm on June 21, 2025 (Saturday), and arrive in Tirunelveli at 08.45 am the following day.

In the return direction, Train No. 06090 Tirunelveli – Chennai Egmore Superfast Special will leave Tirunelveli at 09.40 pm on June 22, 2025 (Sunday), reaching Chennai Egmore at 08.15 am the next day. Both services will run as single trips.

The train will have 2 AC two-tier coaches, 2 AC three-tier coaches, 17 sleeper class coaches, and 2 luggage-cum-brake vans.

Advance reservation for these special trains will open at 08.00 am on June 18, 2025.

The timings and details of Train no 06089/06090 Egmore-Tirunelveli here: