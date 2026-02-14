Special TET in July, registration opens Wednesday: TRB

As per the TRB notification, details related to exam scheme, fee payment and other information for the TET papers I and II for 2026, are available on www.trb.tn.gov.in. Candidates who are set to apply for the test can make corrections to the application from April 11 to 13.

On October 13, the State government officially announced a special TET for in-service teachers in 2026, following the Supreme Court's September 1 order. The government assured that necessary training will be extended to the in-service teachers working as secondary grade and post-graduate teachers.