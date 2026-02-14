Special TET in July, registration opens Wednesday: TRB

CHENNAI: The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) will conduct a special Tamil Nadu Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) for in-service teachers on July 4 and 5. Candidates can apply for the test between February 18 and April 10.
As per the TRB notification, details related to exam scheme, fee payment and other information for the TET papers I and II for 2026, are available on www.trb.tn.gov.in. Candidates who are set to apply for the test can make corrections to the application from April 11 to 13.
On October 13, the State government officially announced a special TET for in-service teachers in 2026, following the Supreme Court's September 1 order. The government assured that necessary training will be extended to the in-service teachers working as secondary grade and post-graduate teachers.
In addition to clearing the exam, the teachers are in a quandary if their seniority for promotion will take a hit if they fail to clear TET in 2026, as opposed to the teacher (who manages to clear TET) next in line for promotion. Meanwhile, hundreds of working teachers appeared for the TET 2025 held in November, and many had passed. However, the exact details are yet to be released.
The SC ruled that TET will be non-negotiable for new teacher appointments and those in-service. Teachers across India, appointed before the implementation of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, who have more than five years of service pending, will have to clear TET in two years.
Teachers who are unable to clear TET within the stipulated time will be forced to face compulsory or voluntary retirement. This order of the SC will be applicable for those who teach Classes 1 to 8.