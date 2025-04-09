Special teams hunt for Pocso accused pastor in southern districts of TN

COIMBATORE: Special teams of police have been camping in the southern districts in search of a pastor wanted in connection with the alleged sexual assault on two minor girls.

John Jebaraj (37), a pastor of Kings Generation Church on Cross Cut Road in Coimbatore, has been booked by the All Women Police Station, Coimbatore Central, under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act for sexually assaulting two girls aged 17 and 14. They took part in the party at his house in GN Mills on May 21, 2024.

One of the victims mustered the courage to open up about her trauma to a relative, who then informed the police about the sexual assault incident. Of them, the 17-year-old was an orphan adopted by the pastor’s father-in-law, while the 14-year-old girl was their neighbor.

Three special teams were formed to nab the pastor.

“One of the teams has been camping in Kanyakumari and another in Tenkasi. A search is done based on some vital clues to trace him soon,” the police said.

The pastor grew popular for his concerts performed in several countries and has a large number of youth following on social media.