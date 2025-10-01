Special teams formed to arrest TVK's N Anand, Nirmal Kumar in Karur stampede case

CHENNAI: Acting on the orders of Central Zone Police Chief Joshi Nirmal Kumar, three special teams have been formed to arrest Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) general secretary N Anand, and joint general secretary C T R Nirmal Kumar.

Acccording to a Maalaimalar report, In connection with the Karur rally stampede tragedy that claimed 41 lives, police registered a case against Anand, joint general secretary C T R Nirmal Kumar, Karur West district secretary Mathiyazhagan and others. TVK's Karur West District Secretary V P Mathiyalagan and Karur Central District Secretary Kasi Pounraj, who were arrested in connection with the case, were sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Meanwhile, TVK leader Adhav Arjuna was booked by the police for a deleted tweet allegedly calling for "Gen Z rebellion" against DMK, a post that drew strong condemnation from the ruling party.

Following this, Anand and Nirmal Kumar filed anticipatory bail pleas before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday. Separately, on behalf of TVK’s campaign management general secretary Aadhav Arjuna, a petition was also filed in the same court seeking a CBI probe into the Karur tragedy.

On September 27, during a public rally of TVK leader Vijay at Veluchamipuram in Karur, a massive crowd crush claimed 41 lives and left more than 50 others seriously injured. The victims are undergoing treatment at government and private hospitals.

To investigate the matter, the State government appointed a one-member judicial commission headed by retired High Court judge Aruna Jagadeesan, which has already commenced its inquiry.