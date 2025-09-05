Special teams deployed to curb overcharging by private omni buses in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Complaints have emerged that private omni buses are overcharging passengers ahead of the extended weekend and Milad-un-Nabi holiday. To tackle the issue, the Tamil Nadu Transport Department has formed special teams across the state, According to a Daily Thanthi report.

In a statement, issued by the Transport and Road Safety Commissioner, zonal transport officers, motor vehicle inspectors and check-post inspectors have been deployed to monitor omni buses.

The statement said strict action would be taken against buses found to be overcharging or operating without permits. Measures include imposing fines, vehicle seizure and tax recovery measures will also be enforced.

With the extended holiday for Miladi Nabi coinciding with the weekend, a surge of travellers has begun heading to their hometowns. While trains remain the first preference for long-distance journeys, tickets are often sold out months in advance. Government buses are also running at full capacity, leaving private omni buses as the last option for many passengers. Taking advantage of the situation, several operators have reportedly hiked fares, triggering complaints from passengers.