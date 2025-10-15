Special Teachers Eligibility Test for TN govt teachers on Jan 24, 25

CHENNAI: The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) will conduct the first special Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) for in-service teachers on January 24 and 25, 2026. The notification for the exam will be issued by TRB in November 2025.

As per the press note released on Tuesday, TRB has announced the exam dates for in-service secondary grade and post-graduate teachers, where more than two lakh teachers are expected to sit for the exam.

Meanwhile, the notification for the remaining two TETs to be held in July and December 2026 will be released on a future date, stated TRB.

On Monday, the TN government announced the three special TETs for in-service teachers in 2026, following the Supreme Court's order on September 1. The special TET will be conducted alongside the regular TET held for new candidates applying for vacant posts.

Additionally, the school education department will conduct training for teachers to clear a special TET. Meanwhile, in the judgment, the SC has directed that all in-service teachers who do not possess a TET qualification must acquire it within two years. If they fail to do so, they would face compulsory retirement with terminal benefits. Teachers with less than five years of service remaining have been allowed to continue till retirement, but without eligibility for promotion.