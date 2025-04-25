Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|25 April 2025 11:17 AM IST
    Special superfast trains to be operated between Villupuram - Rameswaram to handle summer rush
    Representative Image  (Southern Railway/X) 

    CHENNAI: A pair ofspecial superfast trains will be operated to clear extra rush of passengers during the summer season.

    Train No. 06105-Villupuram to Rameswaram will operate on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays & Saturdays.

    The train will depart at 04.15 am and will reach Rameswaram by 11.40 am.

    The service will begin from May 2 to June 30, 2025 (35 services)

    In return direction, train No. 06106- Rameswaram to Villupuram will operate on Mondays, Tuesday, Fridays & Saturdays.

    The train will depart at 2.35 pm and will arrive at Rameswaram by 10.35 pm. (35 return trips)

    The coach composition of these trains will be 1- AC three-tier coach, 13- chair car coaches & 2- second-class coaches (Divyangjan friendly), said a SR statement.

    Online Desk

