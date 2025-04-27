Special summer trains between Madurai, Chennai, and Bhagat Ki Kothi announced

CHENNAI: Southern Railway (SR) has notified the operation of the following special trains to clear the extra rush during the summer season.

1. Train 06067 Madurai-Bhagat Ki Kothi (Rajasthan) Superfast Special will leave Madurai at 10.45 am on April 28 (Monday) and reach Bhagat Ki Kothi at 12.30 am on the third day (1 service).

2. In the return direction, Train 06068 Bhagat Ki Kothi-Madurai Superfast Special will leave Bhagat Ki Kothi at 5.30 am on May 1 (Thursday) and reach Madurai at 8.30 am on the third day (1 service).

3. Train No. 06057 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Bhagat Ki Kothi Superfast Special will leave Chennai Central at 7.45 pm on April 27 (Sunday) and reach Bhagat Ki Kothi, Rajasthan at 12.30 pm, the third day (1 Service).

4. In the return direction, Train No. 06058 Bhagat Ki Kothi - Dr MGR Chennai Central Superfast Special will leave Bhagat Ki Kothi at 05.30 am on 30 April (Wednesday) and reach Chennai Central at 11.15 pm, the next day (1 Service).