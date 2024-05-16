Special summer train between Mangaluru to Coimbatore to run 7 services; check details here

CHENNAI: Southern Railways (SR) has announced a special train between Mangaluru and Coimbatore to clear the extra rush of passengers during summer season.

Train no 06041 Mangaluru Central – Coimbatore weekly special will leave Mangaluru Central at 9.30 AM on 18 and 25 May as well as June 1, 8, 15, 22, 29. It will reach Coimbatore at 5.25 PM on the same day.

On the other hand, Train no 06042 Coimbatore - Mangaluru Central weekly special will leave Coimbatore at 10.15 PM on May 18 and 25 as well as June 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29. It will reach Mangaluru Central at 6.55 AM the next day.

Advance reservation for the special trains are open. They comprise 19- Sleeper Class coaches and two general second class (disabled-friendly) coaches.