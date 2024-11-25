Special poojas performed at Sri Lakshminarasimhar temple in Ranipet during Karthikai

CHENNAI: Preparations are in full swing at the Sri Lakshminarasimhar temple in Sholingur, Ranipet for the special poojas that will be conducted during the month of Karthikai when the deity is believed to open his eyes that remain closed in a state of meditation throughout the year.

The temple located on a hillock and is one of the 108 divya desams or holy shrines in the country.

Usually, visitors are required to climb the 1,306 steps in order to reach the temple at the top.

However, recently temple authorities have made rope car facilities for devotees to visit the temple with ease, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

The temple is known for its legend where Lord Perumal shows himself in the form of Narasimha on request of his devotee who prays to him.

Legend also has it that the deity defeated his enemies and came to the hillock to remain in penance.

Devotees believe that the deity who always has his eyes closed, will open them only during the month of Karthikai.

Following this, thousands of devotees throng the shrine during the month of November to offer prayers.

Special poojas were performed on Sunday where the deity was believed to open his eyes and bless his devotees.

It is believed that anyone who spends 24 minutes in the temple attains moksha so the temple buzzed with people wanting to catch a glimpse of the deity.

It is said that those with health issues, disabilities, delay in conception and incurable diseases find relief when they visit the Lakshminarasimhar temple and offer prayers.