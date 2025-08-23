Special mountain train service to Nilgiris to be operated for festive season

CHENNAI: CHENNAI: In response to the tourists who were disappointed that tickets to the mountain train service is always sold out, the Salem Railway Division has announced the operation of a special mountain train service in view of the upcoming festive season.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the scenic mountain train service that operates between Mettupalayam and Ooty has always remained a prime attraction for the both domestic and international tourists.

However, during holidays, the number of tourists increases significantly, and many passengers have been disappointed as tickets on the regular morning train departing from Mettupalayam at 7:10 AM is always sold out.

Following this, the railway officials have launched a special service on August 23, which will also run on August 30, September 5, September 7, October 2, October 4, October 17 and October 19. The special train from Mettupalayam to Ooty will depart at 9:10 AM and arrive in Ooty at 2:25 PM.

Similarly, the return service from Ooty to Mettupalayam will operate on August 24, August 31, September 6, September 8, October 3, October 5, October 18 and October 20. The train will depart from Ooty at 11:25 AM and reach Mettupalayam by 4:20 PM.

The special train departed from Mettupalayam at 9:10 AM on Saturday with tourists enjoying the scenic route.

The special mountain train does not include any unreserved coaches and the fare details are as follows. From Mettupalayam to Coonoor, the first-class fare is Rs 1105 and to Ooty it is Rs 1470. The second-class fare is Rs 715 to Coonoor and Rs 965 to Ooty.

Similarly, from Ooty to Mettupalayam, the first-class fare is Rs 1470 and second-class is Rs 965.

From Ooty to Coonoor, the first-class fare is Rs 525 and second-class is Rs 365.

Following the launch of the special service, passengers have been advised not to carry plastic items due to the ban on plastic use in the Nilgiris district.