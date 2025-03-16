Special exams in April, Oct for TN polytechnic students to clear arrears

CHENNAI: The final year polytechnic students would get a grace chance to clear arrears papers through special exams to be held in April and October this year, Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan announced on Saturday.

Having arrears from previous years/semesters prevents polytechnic college students from moving to the next level of higher education, noted the minister in an official statement. "Therefore, it was decided to help them by conducting the exams, which would be held in April and October this year," he added.

Several students were not able to appear for examinations, including arrear tests, due to several issues like trouble in the family. Hence, it has been decided to conduct exams for the students in April and October so that such youngsters have another shot at clearing the pending papers and obtaining the diploma, Chezhiaan said. The statement asked students to visit https://dte.tn.gov.in to get further details in this regard.

However, the official release did not mention the date of the exams.

Claiming that the DMK government under Chief Minister MK Stalin took various steps to improve the higher education sector for the benefit of students, the minister said students from poor family backgrounds were benefited through Naan Mudhalvan scheme, which provides skill development training for them.