Special court to come up in Tirunelveli for cases under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act

CHENNAI: A special court would come up in Tirunelveli for an exclusive trail of cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Constitution of one special court at Tirunelveli for the cluster of districts of Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Kanyakumari for exclusive trail of cases under the NDPS Act 1985, Minister for Law S Regupathy while making new announcements during the debate for demand for grants for the department on Monday.

The department would constitute an additional family court at Padmanabhapuram in Kanyakumari, Madurai, while a fast track court would be constituted at Chengalpattu for exclusive trail of cases filed under Negotiable Instruments Act, the minister said.

District munsif-cum-judicial magistrate court would be constituted at Guziliamparai in Dindigul district, Chinnasalem in Kallakurichi district and Killiyoor in Kanyakumari district.

Responding to the demand from Ariyalur MLA K Chinnappa for an exclusive court to try caste violence cases in southern districts, the minister responded in negative and said that the Madurai bench of Madras High Court has an exclusive court to hear such cases.

However, there are very few cases before the court. Hence, there is no demand for a new court.