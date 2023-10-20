Special court extends custody of V Senthilbalaji till Nov 6

CHENNAI: The principal sessions court in Chennai has extended the judicial custody of jailed minister V Senthilbalaji till November 6, who was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

As Senthilbalaji's judicial custody ended on October 20, he was produced before the principal judge S Alli through video conference from Puzhal Central Prison.

Recording the appearance the judge extended the judicial custody of Senthilbalaji for another 16 days.

Senthilbalaji was arrested under PMLA, by the ED on June 14 at his residence in Chennai. The investigating agency registered the PMLA case against Senthilbalaji over an alleged cash-for-jobs scam during his tenure as transport minister in the then AIADMK regime.

On the same day, the principal sessions judge subjugated Senthilbalaji under judicial custody.

Subsequently, he underwent major surgery for the complaint of coronary artery blockage and later he was shifted to Puzhal prison. Later Senthilbalaji was produced before the sessions court in Chennai on August 12 and the ED submitted a charge sheet of about 200 pages and 3000 pages of documents related to the investigation in a sealed cover.

The Madras High Court also refused the bail plea of Senthilbalaji on medical grounds, and the court also observed that he could influence the witnesses if released on bail. The judge also pointed out Senthilbalaji's brother Ashok Kumar's abscondence and the Income Tax officials were attacked during a raid on his premises while dismissing his bail plea.