Special camp for adding KMUT beneficiaries from June: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: In a good news for the women who wish to be benefitted under the “Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam’ (KMUT), extending a monthly grant of Rs 1,000, Chief minister MK Stalin on Friday informed the Assembly that those who have been left out because of rejection of documents can now apply again from June.

At present, 1.14 crore members benefit under the scheme. Missed out eligible women can apply with duly filled forms, the CM said. Stalin was responding to a query raised by KMDK MLA ER Eswaran, who pointed out that several women complained that they were left out of the scheme. CM Stalin reiterated in his response that the State has already assured to extend the scheme, using the services of Makkaludan Mudhalvar. Special camps will be conducted in over 9,000 centres, and fresh applications will be accepted to identify eligible beneficiaries, the CM said.

Earlier in the day, Congress MLA K Asokan demanded that the State take steps to bridge the gap between the industry requirements and the students’ skill sets. The polytechnic institutes in TN are recording only an intake of 67 per cent, and through more skilled polytechnic diploma holders, the State can attain a better GDP growth, he said.