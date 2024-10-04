Special camp announced for inclusion of names in Voter list in TN

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Election Officer Satyabrata Sahoo has ordered the district election officers to hold special camps on November 9, 10, 23 and 24 to add names to the voter list, in the state.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, officials have been directed to keep the necessary forms ready for the special camp.

It is also reported that those who complete 18 years of age on Jan 1, 2025, can apply for a new voter card in this camp.