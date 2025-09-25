Special buses to run across Tamil Nadu for Pooja holidays

CHENNAI: The state transport department has announced the operation of special buses to manage the rush on the occasion of Pooja holidays and quarterly holidays.

A department release said that as many as 790 buses will be operated from Kilambakkam to Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, and Tirupur on September 26. On September 27 and September 29, as many as 565 and 190 buses will be operated. On Tuesday, 885 buses will be operated.

As many as 215 buses will be operated from Koyambedu to Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur, and Bengaluru on September 26 and 27, while on September 29 and 30, 185 buses will be operated. Special buses will also be operated from Madhavaram.

Moreover, arrangements have been made to operate special buses to Chennai and Bengaluru on October 4 and 5.

“As many as 22,735 and 14,415 passengers have booked online tickets to travel on Friday and Saturday. To travel on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, 11,908, 8,070, and 33,138 passengers have booked online tickets, respectively. Passengers can book tickets through www.tnstc.in and the mobile app,” the release said.

Teams to check fleecing by omnibuses

Meanwhile, the transport department has formed a special team consisting of regional transport officers and motor vehicle inspectors to check omnibuses that charge exorbitantly between October 1 to October 5. Penalty will be imposed against the omnibuses that may violate the permissions.