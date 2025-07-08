Special buses to play across TN manage weekend rush

CHENNAI: In anticipation of increased passenger traffic during the weekend and auspicious days, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) will operate special buses across TN from July 11-13, in addition to regular services.

From Kilambakkam terminus, 360 special buses will be operated to destinations including Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Madurai, Kanniyakumari, and Coimbatore on July 11, and 415 buses on July 12.

From Koyambedu, 55 buses each day will serve Velankanni, Hosur, and Bengaluru, and 200 buses will operate from Bengaluru, Tirupur, Erode, and Coimbatore, and 20 from Madhavaram on 11 and 12 July.

To ease return travel on Sunday (July 13), additional buses will operate from various towns to Chennai and Bengaluru. So far, over 20,000 passengers have booked tickets across 3 days. With demand likely to increase, TNSTC has urged travellers to pre-book tickets on www.tnstc.in or use the app to avoid crowding.

Monitoring staff will be deployed at all major bus stands. Passengers are encouraged to utilise these special services for hassle-free travel.