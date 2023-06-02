Begin typing your search...
Special buses to be operated from TN as holidays draw to a close
During the weekend, 900 buses towards Chennai, 1300 to other districts and Bengaluru would be operated.
CHENNAI: As summer vacation is nearing its end and schools awaiting to reopen in a few days, the State Transport Department has planned to operate special buses.
As many as 2,200 buses, with 900 buses towards Chennai, 1300 to other districts and Bengaluru would be operated during the weekend.
With regards to Tiruchy and Madurai, number of buses would be increased as per requirement.
