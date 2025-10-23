Special buses for weekend, Tiruchendur Soorasamharam rush

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation will operate special buses across the state to cater to the surge in passenger traffic expected during the weekend, festive muhurtham days, and the Soorasamharam festival in Tiruchendur, according to the Managing Director of the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC).

In view of the muhurtham day on October 24 (Friday) and weekend holidays, the transport corporations have planned to operate additional buses along with regular services from Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu to various destinations.

From Kilambakkam bus terminal, 365 special buses will be operated on Friday and 445 on Saturday to Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode and Tirupur. Similarly, 120 additional buses will be operated from Koyambedu to destinations like Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur and Bengaluru on both days. An additional 40 buses will run from Madhavaram on October 24 and 25.

From other locations, including Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Erode and Tirupur, 200 special buses will also be operated.

On Sunday, special buses will be operated from various hometowns to Chennai and Bengaluru to facilitate the return of passengers after the weekend.

Further, in connection with Soorasamharam to be held at Thoothukudi's Tiruchendur on October 27 (Monday), special buses will be operated from Chennai and other parts of the state on October 26 (Sunday). A large number of devotees from Tamil Nadu and Bengaluru are expected to travel to Tiruchendur to witness the festival. Accordingly, additional special services will be operated on October 26 from Chennai, Salem, Coimbatore, Erode, Tirupur and Bengaluru to Tiruchendur, and on October 27 in the return direction.

Passengers can book their tickets online through www.tnstc.in and the official TNSTC app. Officials have been posted at key bus stations to oversee the smooth operation of these services.